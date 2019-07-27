2020 Dem Tim Ryan announces economic plan to boost manufacturing

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats step up attacks ahead of Detroit debate Tim Ryan invites donors to enter drawing for yoga session Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE (D-Ohio) on Saturday announced an economic plan aimed at strengthening the middle class.

The plan aims to give a boost to the manufacturing sector, double union membership and expand apprenticeship programs, in an effort to rebuild "our forgotten cities."

Ryan also called to raise the minimum wage to $15, allow public sector employees the abiliity to collectively bargain and proposes an increase infrastructure funding.

The Ohio congressman, whose longshot campaign has largely focused on manufacturing jobs and issues, said he would establish a U.S. Chief Manufacturing Officer who would set production goals and advocate for manufacturing workers.

"When I am President I will never forget that workers come first, and that our economic policy cannot put corporations before the hardworking men and women of our country," Ryan said in a post describing the plan.

Ryan made the stage for the first round of Democratic debates last month, but has failed to gain traction in the polls. NBC News reported Friday, however, that two campaign staffers for Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating ,000 to Iowa charities Biden slips, maintains edge in Nevada primary: poll Young Turks founder: Sanders, Warren 'should not spend one second attacking each other' MORE were giving their support to Ryan.

Fletcher Smith and Brandon Brown, who held senior roles in Biden's 2008 presidential campaign, told NBC that Biden had neglected some South Carolina relationships.

Ryan is among more than two dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic Party's presidential nomination.