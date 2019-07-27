2020 Dems hammer Trump over Cummings attacks

Many Democratic presidential candidates hit President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats denounce Trump's attack on Cummings: 'These are not the words of a patriot' 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran has failed — here's what should come next France urges Trump to 'not mix' digital taxes with tariffs on wine MORE Saturday after he blasted House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsDemocrats denounce Trump's attack on Cummings: 'These are not the words of a patriot' Trump slams Cummings as a 'brutal bully,' claims Baltimore district 'far worse' than southern border Overnight Health Care: Oversight chair plans to call drug executives to testify on costs | Biden airs anti-'Medicare for All' video | House panel claims Juul deliberately targeted kids MORE (D-Md.) over his criticism of the White House’s immigration policy.

Trump hammered Cummings as a “brutal bully” and sought to cast Cummings's Baltimore-area district as “dangerous” and “disgusting,” claiming that the Maryland city was “corrupt” and that “no human being would want to live there.”

The attacks, and the blowback from the 2020 Democrats, put into finer relief how Trump’s rhetoric toward lawmakers of color is becoming a central issue in next year’s presidential race.

“.@RepCummings is one of the finest people I’ve ever served with. It is despicable for you to attack him and the people of Baltimore this way. Once again you have proved yourself unfit to hold the office. A President is supposed to lift this nation up. Not tear it down,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBooker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating ,000 to Iowa charities Biden slips, maintains edge in Nevada primary: poll Young Turks founder: Sanders, Warren 'should not spend one second attacking each other' MORE, the current frontrunner of the crowded primary field, tweeted.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBooker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating ,000 to Iowa charities Biden slips, maintains edge in Nevada primary: poll Young Turks founder: Sanders, Warren 'should not spend one second attacking each other' MORE (D-Calif.), another top-tier contender, said she is “proud” her campaign headquarters is in Baltimore and said it was “disgraceful” that Trump was “disparaging this great American city.”

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating ,000 to Iowa charities Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet engage in satirical pre-debate Twitter feud Booker fires back at Biden: 'I found his attacks on me ridiculous' MORE (D-N.J.) called the attacks “painful,” adding “silence is toxic complicity.”

“In his words and in his actions, Trump has been the most openly racist president we’ve had in modern history,” former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke echoed.

Several 2020 contenders called the attacks racist, noting that he often reserves some of his harshest criticism for lawmakers of color.

“I was proud to serve in the House with @RepCummings for many years. He is, above all, a man who serves his constituents and his country with honor and integrity,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeOvernight Energy: Warren edges past Sanders in poll of climate-focused voters | Carbon tax shows new signs of life | Greens fuming at Trump plans for development at Bears Ears monument Warren edges past Sanders in poll of climate-focused voters The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 Democrats step up attacks ahead of Detroit debate MORE tweeted. “Donald Trump, on the other hand, is just a racist who lives in the White House.”

“Words MATTER. No one is fooled by Trump's racist dog-whistling,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio: Trump 'will not be welcome back in New York City' Trump calls on de Blasio to 'stand up' for NYC police after water dousing incidents NYC Council votes to name Bronx street in honor of Stan Lee MORE tweeted. “We’re standing with you, @RepCummings.”

“Mr. Trump always shows his true colors when he‘s nervous or feels attacked. It’s not a coincidence that he continues to lash out at lawmakers of color,” added entrepreneur Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer vows to declare climate change a national emergency as part of sweeping environmental plan Biden holds wide lead in South Carolina: poll Steyer calls on Pelosi to cancel six-week 'vacation' for Congress MORE.

The attacks on Cummings came after the Maryland Democrat bashed the White House’s hardline immigration policies, which he has likened to “government-sponsored child abuse.”

As chairman of the oversight panel, Cummings is also at the center of an ongoing feud between the administration and House Democrats over Congress’ oversight powers and the White House’s repeated refusal to honor subpoenas from Cummings’ committee.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump asserted in a tweet.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump continued. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump’s broadsides against Baltimore echo similar remarks he made before his inauguration about civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisThe truth about the BDS movement Pressley defends breaking with 'squad' on BDS vote Israel vote will expose Democratic divisions MORE’ (D-Ga.) district, which he called “crime infested,” leading many to suggest the president has a certain view of districts represented by minority lawmakers.

Both Cummings’ and Lewis’ districts have high levels of education and wealth comparative to other surrounding.

The rebukes to Trump’s Saturday remarks echo those following recent comments Trump made about four progressive congresswomen of color, telling them to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Democrats lambasted Trump, saying the remarks played on historic tropes that people of color should go back to where they belong despite being Americans. The House formally condemned the comments as racist in a vote.

Many 2020 Democrats have repeatedly sought to burnish their appeal by hitting Trump over his comments on race, with Biden saying the president’s reaction to the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., when he said there were “fine people” among both white nationalists and counter-protesters, helped him decide to jump into the race and several others labeling the president as a bigot.