Warren blasts Trump attacks on Baltimore and Cummings as 'racist' and 'disgusting'

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating ,000 to Iowa charities Biden slips, maintains edge in Nevada primary: poll Young Turks founder: Sanders, Warren 'should not spend one second attacking each other' MORE on Saturday denounced President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats denounce Trump's attack on Cummings: 'These are not the words of a patriot' 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran has failed — here's what should come next France urges Trump to 'not mix' digital taxes with tariffs on wine MORE's attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsDemocrats denounce Trump's attack on Cummings: 'These are not the words of a patriot' Trump slams Cummings as a 'brutal bully,' claims Baltimore district 'far worse' than southern border Overnight Health Care: Oversight chair plans to call drug executives to testify on costs | Biden airs anti-'Medicare for All' video | House panel claims Juul deliberately targeted kids MORE (D-Md.) and the district he represents as "racist" and "disgusting."

"Donald Trump, once again, is a racist who makes ever-more outrageous, racist remarks," the Massachusetts senator told reporters. "It is insulting, both to the congressman and to the people he represents."

"Elijah Cummings is one of my dearest friends. He is a good man through and through, and he fights for what is just in this country," she continued. "To be attacked by a president issuing racist tweets is beyond insulting, it is disgusting."

The comments from Warren came just hours after Trump derided Cummings as a "bully" while casting the Baltimore-area district he represents as "dangerous" and "filthy."

“Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump said on Twitter earlier Saturday.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cummings' District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

The remarks prompted outrage from a chorus of Democratic lawmakers and Warren's fellow 2020 presidential candidates. Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, used the comments to remind Trump of his role as a lawmaker.

“Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors," he said. "It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

Trump doubled down on his remarks late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, arguing that Cummings has done little for his constituents.

"The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people... Elijah Cummings has failed badly," Trump said on Twitter.

Cummings has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration over the last two-plus years. Trump's attacks on the congressman came weeks after Cummings said the administration's treatment of migrant children at border facilities was “government-sponsored child abuse.”