Steyer on impeachment: 'Do the right thing and do it now'

Tom Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, renewed his push for House Democrats to begin impeachment inquiries into President Trump.

"I'd like to point out the basic point which is this is the most corrupt president in American history and for almost two years I've said bring the case to the American people," Steyer said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Do the right thing and do it now."

Steyer has been an ardent supporter of Trump's impeachment. Ahead of entering the crowded Democratic primary, Steyer launched the Need to Impeach campaign.

The campaign's petition has millions of signatures in support of impeachment.

"I think the way we see this is it will always be good politics to tell the truth, protect the constitution and protect the American people," Steyer said. "That’s what I've been trying to call for and why I've been trying to marshal the American voice with the petition."

Host Chuck Todd read a portion of an op-ed by Maureen Dowd published Sunday in the New York Times in which she argued against impeachment proceedings.

"The attempt to impeach Trump is one of the rare cases in which something obviously justified is obviously stupid," Dowd wrote.

"I couldn't disagree more," Steyer responded.

"What we're seeing in 2020 what we're gonna see, and what we saw in 2018, is a basic question which is we have a broken government how are we going to go to the American people and say this government is going to work again," Steyer said.

"This system can work again, and the only way to do that, in my opinion, is to tell the hard truth," he added. "Is to be straight forward and not to be so calculating and careful and tactical, but rather to be trustworthy."