Buttigieg to Detroit audience: Don't judge Indiana by Pence and we won't judge Michigan by DeVos

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegNerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit Buttigieg momentum slows after swift rise Booker chases breakout moment by going after Biden MORE (D) took to the stage in Detroit on Sunday as part of his presidential campaign and had a deal to make with the audience.

The 2020 Democratic candidate joked to the crowd that they couldn’t judge his state of Indiana by Vice President Pence, the former governor of the state, and he wouldn’t judge the state of Michigan by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosFor-profit colleges — but not their student 'customers' — have a friend in Betsy DeVos Watchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Teacher's union head calls DeVos handling of student loan forgiveness program 'a travesty' MORE, who hails from there.

Several reporters in attendance tweeted out the exchange, noting that Buttigieg did not specifically name either of the officials in the Trump administration.

“Let’s make a deal. You promise not to judge Indiana by the vice president and we’ll promise not to judge Michigan by the secretary of education,” Buttigieg said Sunday during the fundraiser in Detroit, according to multiple reports.

Both DeVos and Pence have been frequent targets of criticism from the left.

The comment from Buttigieg on Sunday is just the latest shot he has taken at Pence.

The two Hoosiers sparred earlier this year after Buttigieg criticized Pence for his stance on LGBTQ rights.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, said his marriage to husband Chasten "has made me a better man. And yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God.”

Pence is viewed by LGBTQ groups and advocates as a top adversary of gay rights, based on his opposition to same-sex marriage and other policies when he was atop Indiana and a member of Congress.

Pence responded to Buttigieg’s previous comments by saying he worked well with the South Bend mayor when the two were in Indiana and that he does not have a problem with the 2020 candidate.