Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll MORE (D-N.J.) has met the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) requirements to qualify for the third and fourth presidential debates this fall, his campaign announced Monday.

Booker surpassed the 130,000-donor threshold set by the DNC as part of its requirements to participate in the fall debates, his campaign said. He had previously met the polling threshold, which requires candidates to notch at least 2 percent of the vote in four qualifying polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re building this campaign the right way, brick by brick from the grassroots up, and we’re seeing the results of that strategy as we continue to build momentum,” Booker’s campaign manager Addisu Demissie said.

“We’re grateful to the tens of thousands of Americans who have chipped in to ensure Cory’s voice will be heard in the Democratic debates this fall, and who believe in Cory’s uplifting vision of building a more fair and just country for everyone,” he said.

Booker is the seventh candidate to qualify for the third and fourth set of debates, which are set to take place in September and October. The others to meet the requirements for those debates include current Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates On the debate stage, let it rip, Joe MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Harris's health plan would keep private insurance Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFormer public defender: DOJ plan to resume federal executions a 'recipe for problems' New York governor signs bill decriminalizing marijuana use 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings The Memo: 2020 Democratic race enters do-or-die phase MORE (D) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

Two other candidates, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet engage in satirical pre-debate Twitter feud Conservative journalist Andy Ngo says assault involving Antifa resulted in brain injury MORE, have met the donor requirements for the fall debates, but have not hit the polling threshold.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll The Memo: 2020 Democratic race enters do-or-die phase MORE (D-Minn.) has met the polling threshold but not the donor requirement.

The news that Booker has qualified for the later debates comes as Democrats prepare for the second round of presidential debates in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Unlike this week’s debates, however, the third and fourth debates have steeper qualifying requirements. Candidates have to amass support from at least 130,000 and score a minimum of 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls.