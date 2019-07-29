2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting

By Chris Mills Rodrigo - 07/29/19 09:46 AM EDT
 
Democratic White House hopefuls are renewing their calls for gun control following Sunday's shooting in Gilroy, Calif., that left at least three dead.

Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisFormer public defender: DOJ plan to resume federal executions a 'recipe for problems' New York governor signs bill decriminalizing marijuana use 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D-Calif.), who has pledged executive action on gun control if she is elected president, called the shooting at the yearly garlic festival "simply horrific."

"Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate," she tweeted.

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll MORE (D-N.J.), who has proposed a national licensing program for guns, called gun violence "out of control."

"We’re still waiting on all the details from Gilroy, but my heart is already breaking for the victims and their families and the survivors," he tweeted. "The gun violence epidemic in this country is out of control. Please be safe and take care of one another." 

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro criticized people who lament attacks but don't defend gun reform.

"Heartbreaking news out of Gilroy, California as another community copes with a mass shooting," the former San Antonio mayor tweeted. "Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough—we must do more to prevent these tragic attacks." 

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe Biden2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates On the debate stage, let it rip, Joe MORE, Sen. Bernie SandersBernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Pelosi backers feel vindicated after tumultuous stretch Nerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit MORE (D-Ohio), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Montana Gov. Steve BullockSteve Bullock2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV Larry Hogan to take over embattled National Governors Association MORE, who have all called for restricting assault weapons, also joined calls for reform following the shooting.

As many as 15 people were injured in Sunday's shooting.

Gilroy Police Chief Scott Smithee said that gun shots were heard at 5:41 p.m. and officers engaged a shooter, who was killed, in less than a minute.

Police are looking for a possible second suspect, who Smithee said may have been “involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way.”

The tragedy is the worst active-shooter incident since May, when 12 people were killed in Virginia Beach.  

