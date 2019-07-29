Democratic White House hopefuls are renewing their calls for gun control following Sunday's shooting in Gilroy, Calif., that left at least three dead.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFormer public defender: DOJ plan to resume federal executions a 'recipe for problems' New York governor signs bill decriminalizing marijuana use 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D-Calif.), who has pledged executive action on gun control if she is elected president, called the shooting at the yearly garlic festival "simply horrific."

"Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate," she tweeted.

"Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate," she tweeted.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll MORE (D-N.J.), who has proposed a national licensing program for guns, called gun violence "out of control."

"We’re still waiting on all the details from Gilroy, but my heart is already breaking for the victims and their families and the survivors," he tweeted. "The gun violence epidemic in this country is out of control. Please be safe and take care of one another."

"We're still waiting on all the details from Gilroy, but my heart is already breaking for the victims and their families and the survivors," he tweeted. "The gun violence epidemic in this country is out of control. Please be safe and take care of one another."

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro criticized people who lament attacks but don't defend gun reform.

"Heartbreaking news out of Gilroy, California as another community copes with a mass shooting," the former San Antonio mayor tweeted. "Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough—we must do more to prevent these tragic attacks."

"Heartbreaking news out of Gilroy, California as another community copes with a mass shooting," the former San Antonio mayor tweeted. "Thoughts and prayers aren't enough—we must do more to prevent these tragic attacks."

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates On the debate stage, let it rip, Joe MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Pelosi backers feel vindicated after tumultuous stretch Nerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit MORE (D-Ohio), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV Larry Hogan to take over embattled National Governors Association MORE, who have all called for restricting assault weapons, also joined calls for reform following the shooting.

This violence is not normal. How many more families will have to lose a loved one before we fix our broken gun laws? We must take action, starting with real reform.



Our thoughts are with everyone in Gilroy this evening. Enough is enough. https://t.co/wHqY9RE8Nu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 29, 2019

This is sickening to wake up to.



Our corrupt political system, which is controlled by the gun lobby, has a lot of waking up to do.



This is sickening to wake up to.

Our corrupt political system, which is controlled by the gun lobby, has a lot of waking up to do.

When our children are being shot in places that should be safest, we're failing. Let's get serious about gun control.

Heart breaking for the Gilroy community. There's no end to gun violence in our communities until we take action.

We cannot continue to confront gun violence with empty words.



No one should fear for their family’s safety when they go to a festival, to school, or to a movie.



Enough. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) July 29, 2019

As many as 15 people were injured in Sunday's shooting.

Gilroy Police Chief Scott Smithee said that gun shots were heard at 5:41 p.m. and officers engaged a shooter, who was killed, in less than a minute.

Police are looking for a possible second suspect, who Smithee said may have been “involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way.”

The tragedy is the worst active-shooter incident since May, when 12 people were killed in Virginia Beach.