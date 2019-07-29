Hispanic Democratic lawmakers hit DCCC over lack of diversity in top ranks

Texas Democratic Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Filemon Vela Filemon Bartolome VelaThe Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash Democratic staffer says Wendy Davis will run for Congress Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE hit the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for lacking diversity at the top ranks and called on chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosHispanic Democratic lawmakers hit DCCC over lack of diversity in top ranks House Democrats' campaign arm raises over million in second quarter Lawmakers join Nats Park fundraiser for DC kids charity MORE (D-Ill.) to appoint a person of color as executive director.

“The DCCC is now in complete chaos,” Gonzalez and Vela, two members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, told Politico in a statement Sunday after the outlet reported last week that some black and Latino lawmakers were complaining about a lack of diversity in the DCCC's top ranks.

“The single most immediate action that Cheri Bustos can take to restore confidence in the organization and to promote diversity is to appoint a qualified person of color, of which there are many, as executive director at once. We find the silence of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on this issue to be deafening," they continued.

Politico reported last week that some lawmakers' discontent with the lack of diversity within the DCCC had resulted in an emergency staff meeting Friday, in which executive director Allison Jaslow reportedly took responsibility.

Bustos is slated to return to Washington from the current House recess to address the outcry over diversity on the committee.

“Chairwoman Bustos is coming back because she understands how important it is for her to hear from staff directly and to reassure them that we have a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion at every level,” DCCC spokesman Jared Smith said in a statement to Politico.

“She plans to approve changes to the structure before she leaves town and wants to get staff input as we work to build a stronger DCCC and make sure our team, from senior leadership on down, reflects the full range of diversity that gives the Democratic Party its strength," he continued. "She looks forward to reaching out to her colleagues to get their input, address their concerns and update them on the progress we are making.”

The DCCC did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.