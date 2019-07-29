Pompeo: Senate run 'off the table'

Secretary of State Mike PompeoMichael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings U.S. and U.K. divide increases on Iran Overnight Defense: Woman accusing No. 2 general of sexual assault goes public | Accuser is Army colonel with 28-year career | Comes forward in NY Times interview | General faces confirmation hearing on Tuesday MORE on Monday ruled out a 2020 bid for Senate in Kansas after previously saying it was possible.
“It’s off the table. As a practical matter, I’m going to serve as secretary of State every day that I get the chance to do so,” Pompeo told The Economic Club of Washington D.C.
Asked whether he would be interested in running for president at some point, Pompeo said, “I have never been able to predict what my next gig will be and I suspect that is the case with respect to this.”
During an interview with a Kansas radio station earlier this month, Pompeo refused to rule out a Senate campaign, saying he was "spending time" on the possibility of a run and discussing it with his wife.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings Juan Williams: Trump, his allies and the betrayal of America Largest Senate GOP group to run first ads for 2020 MORE (R-Ky.) had previously indicated to reporters that Pompeo would be his top choice to run for the seat currently held by Sen. Pat RobertsCharles (Pat) Patrick RobertsGrassley gambles on drug price bill despite GOP doubts The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP Pompeo on Senate run: 'I always leave open the possibility that something will change' MORE (R-Kan.), who is retiring.
Kris Kobach, another Republican and a former Kansas secretary of state, announced on July 8 that he would run for the Senate seat. The staunch defender of President TrumpDonald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE lost establishment favor after losing a race for governor in Kansas to a Democrat last fall.