Pompeo: Senate run 'off the table'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday ruled out a 2020 bid for Senate in Kansas after previously saying it was possible.

“It’s off the table. As a practical matter, I’m going to serve as secretary of State every day that I get the chance to do so,” Pompeo told The Economic Club of Washington D.C.

Asked whether he would be interested in running for president at some point, Pompeo said, “I have never been able to predict what my next gig will be and I suspect that is the case with respect to this.”