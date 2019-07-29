Sanders pushes back on Trump attack: His 'lies and racism' never end

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.) fired back at President Trump Monday after the president said the 2020 hopeful should be "labeled a Racist" for previously comparing Baltimore to a "Third World country."

"Trump's lies and racism never end," Sanders tweeted. "While I have been fighting to lift the people of Baltimore and elsewhere out of poverty with good paying jobs, housing and health care, he has been attacking workers and the poor."

Trump's lies and racism never end.



While I have been fighting to lift the people of Baltimore and elsewhere out of poverty with good paying jobs, housing and health care, he has been attacking workers and the poor. https://t.co/7N0K4GQgEO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 29, 2019

Trump tweeted Monday morning "Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY," referring to remarks the senator made in 2015 after touring Baltimore following riots over the death of Freddie Gray, an African American man who was killed in police custody.

"Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard!" Trump tweeted.

Sanders made the comments about Baltimore in December 2015, when he was in the midst of his first presidential run.

"Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you're in a wealthy nation," Sanders told reporters at the Freddie Gray Empowerment Center, according to The Baltimore Sun. "You would think that you were in a Third World country."

Trump's comments about Sanders came after he previously attacked Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore Trump starts another day with Cummings attack: '25 years of all talk, no action!' MORE (D-Md.) in tweets.

The president's tweets describing the city as "disgusting" and "rodent infested" were widely denounced as racist by Democrats, including Sanders, though the president has denied they were racist.

Sanders called Trump's tweets "unbelievable" Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."