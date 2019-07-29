Trump campaign raises nearly $500K selling plastic straws: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign store has reportedly raised nearly $500,000 by selling plastic straws branded as an alternative to “liberal paper straws.”

Since the reusable and recyclable straws went on sale earlier this month, they’ve generated more than $456,000 in sales, Politico reports.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today,” reads the straws’ product description on the president’s campaign website.

The red, BPA-free and reusable straws are made in America, come in a pack of 10 for $15 and are “laser engraved” with Trump’s name.

Within just a few days of the straws becoming available, Trump's reelection campaign store had sold more than 140,000.

The sale of straws comes after multiple cities have limited or banned single-use plastic straws in recent months. Businesses including McDonald’s and Starbucks have also worked to use fewer plastic straws.

The president’s campaign team has made Trump-themed gear, including the iconic red “Make America Great Again” hat — a major part of his presidential bids, making millions from the sales.

Trump officials are reportedly looking into other merchandising ideas.