De Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings Sunday shows - Democrats attack, Trump allies defend tweets hitting Cummings Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV MORE (D) defended the Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday after President Trump Donald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE claimed Sharpton “Hates Whites & Cops.”

“I've known @TheRevAl for decades and Trump's characterization is not only disrespectful, it's untrue,” the presidential candidate tweeted Monday, linking to New York Times coverage of the comments.

I've known @TheRevAl for decades and Trump's characterization is not only disrespectful, it's untrue. While @TheRevAl was pushing for justice in the teachings of Dr. King, Trump was calling for the execution of five innocent black boys. https://t.co/UhR1cpjpxj — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 29, 2019

“While [Sharpton] was pushing for justice in the teachings of Dr. King, Trump was calling for the execution of five innocent black boys,” de Blasio added, referencing Trump’s call for the execution of five since-exonerated teens previously convicted of a brutal rape in Central Park. Trump has refused to apologize, insisting the five “admitted they were guilty.”

Trump attacked Sharpton Monday as the activist and MSNBC host tweeted that he was on his way to Baltimore for what turned out to be a news conference addressing Trump’s recent tweets blasting House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore Trump starts another day with Cummings attack: '25 years of all talk, no action!' MORE’s (D) West Baltimore district.

In the original tweets, Trump called the district a “rodent and rat infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

“He attacks [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Report: Mueller generated more social media interactions than 'Game of Thrones,' 'Avengers: Endgame' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings MORE, he attacks [Senate Democratic Leader] Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color McConnell under fire for burying election bills in 'legislative graveyard' Washington Post columnist accuses McConnell of doing 'Putin's bidding' MORE, he attacks other whites, but he never said that their districts or their states are places that no human beings want to live," Sharpton said in the news conference Monday.