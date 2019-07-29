Meghan McCain warns GOP: Young people interested in conservatism 'only see race-baiting'

Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain says she regrets calling Hillary Clinton 'crooked' Meghan McCain and O'Rourke clash over comparing Trump rally to Nuremberg Meghan McCain shares story of miscarriage MORE expressed concerns about the GOP's appeal to young voters, saying those interested in conservatism now "only see race-baiting" when it comes to the party.

The comment came during a discussion on "The View" about President Trump Donald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE's tweets aimed at Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore Trump starts another day with Cummings attack: '25 years of all talk, no action!' MORE (D-Md.) calling his Maryland district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats have attacked the tweets as racist, though the president has denied that is the case.

“As someone who is, I think, one of only three Republicans or conservatives on this entire network, I always am concerned about the next generation coming up. And young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this. They only see race-baiting. They only see the Trump administration,” McCain said on Monday's episode of the ABC roundtable opinion program.

“What Republicans should be most concerned about right now, well, from my perspective, is what comes next,” she later added. “At a certain point, you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think the entire Republican Party is ... the person in charge thinks that all communities of color are infested.”

According to a 2018 Pew Research Center study, 57 percent of millennials identify politically as consistently liberal or mostly liberal, while just 12 percent call themselves consistently conservative or mostly conservative.

Trump's tweets about Cummings and his descriptions of the lawmaker's Baltimore district as "disgusting" and "rodent infested" dominated the news cycle over the weekend and have continued to do so into the workweek.

Earlier Monday, the president tweeted that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.) had compared Baltimore to "a Third World country" and declared the senator should be labeled "a Racist" for his remarks.

"Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY!" Trump tweeted to his more than 62 million followers.

"Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard!" he added.