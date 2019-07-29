Yang qualifies for third and fourth Democratic debates

White House hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet engage in satirical pre-debate Twitter feud Conservative journalist Andy Ngo says assault involving Antifa resulted in brain injury MORE announced Monday that he has reached the thresholds to qualify for the third and fourth Democratic primary debates.

"We did it #YangGang! As of today, we are officially the 8th candidate to qualify for the fall debates," the entrepreneur tweeted. "We are in this for the long haul. Thank you all for your support."

"We did it #YangGang! As of today, we are officially the 8th candidate to qualify for the fall debates. We are in this for the long haul. Thank you all for your support."

Yang's announcement comes less than a month after he said he met the donor requirement for the third and fourth debates. It also comes a day ahead of the second round of primary debates, which will be held in Detroit.

Twenty candidates are scheduled to participate in the two-night event this week, but the next rounds are expected to feature fewer contenders because of the higher thresholds.

White House hopefuls will have to amass 130,000 unique donors and receive the support of at least 2 percent of respondents in four qualifying polls to appear in the third debate on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

The third debate will be held in Houston at Texas Southern University, a historically black school.

Yang is the eighth candidate to qualify for the third debate, following Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas).

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has met the donor threshold but not the polling requirement.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll The Memo: 2020 Democratic race enters do-or-die phase MORE (D-Minn.) has met the polling threshold but not the donor requirement.

Yang, a political outsider, has seen his campaign powered by strong online support.

His signature issue, a promise of a dividend of $1,000 a month to all adults, has helped set him apart from the field.