First Iraq vet to serve in Congress endorses Buttigieg

Former Army undersecretary and congressman Patrick Murphy (D-Pa.), the first Iraq War veteran to serve in Congress, endorsed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign Monday.

Murphy, who served in Congress from 2007 to 2011, also served as undersecretary of the Army under former President Obama from 2016 to 2017 and was the first member of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to endorse him.

In an op-ed for the Military Times, Murphy wrote that like Obama, Buttigieg is a “promising young leader from the heartland who intuitively understands what it takes to win the next election and usher in a future where we can both succeed and live up to our highest ideals.”

Murphy cites both Buttigieg’s service in the Navy and his belief that it would bring a new perspective to foreign policy decisionmaking and help bring an end to “endless war.” Buttigieg, if elected, would be the first president to be a veteran of a post-Sept. 11 conflict.

“Unlike President Trump Donald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE, who has torched our credibility and tarnished our values, Pete appreciates why the United States must work closely with our allies around the world. I’m confident that he will promote American interests and American values abroad,” Murphy wrote.

“And I appreciate he’s put forth a call to action for national service here at home that will bring together young Americans through the baptism of service that we both experienced when we were deployed overseas,” he added.