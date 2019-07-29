Cardi B stars in Sanders campaign video targeting young voters: CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday joined rapper and supporter Cardi B to make a 2020 campaign video targeting young voters, CNN reports.

"We [are] working on a way to involve more young people in the political process," Sanders reportedly said. "The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers."

Sanders, 77, and the 26-year-old “I Like It” rapper talked about eliminating student debt, addressing climate change and raising the minimum wage in the video, which was filmed at a nail salon in Detroit owned by two black women, according to CNN.

Cardi B voiced support for Sanders earlier this month in his White House bid, saying voters “let him down” during the 2016 election.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Sanders later praised the rapper after she endorsed his presidential run, telling MSNBC that she is “very sharp and understands a lot about politics and a lot about history,” adding that the two had recently chatted.

"I'm very appreciative to have her support," he added.