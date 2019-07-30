Longtime Iowa congressman endorses Biden

Former Rep. Neal Smith (D), who represented Iowa in Congress for 36 years, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates On the debate stage, let it rip, Joe MORE for president, Biden's campaign said Tuesday.

Smith, who served in Congress from 1959 to 1995, which overlapped with Biden's tenure in the Senate, touted Biden's ability to work across the aisle as well as his ability to “win back the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In all of my years serving Iowa, seldom have I had the opportunity to work with a leader that not only understood the needs of Iowa families and businesses, but championed their cause as effectively as Vice President Joe Biden,” Smith said in a statement. “Joe has the cool and deliberate disposition, and the straight-shooting common sense that disarmed even the most stubborn opposition across the aisle."

"I’m proud to support my friend Joe Biden for President of the United States because he’s without a shadow of a doubt the most equipped to handle our challenges from day one, and to win back the White House,” he added.

Biden's campaign also touted the relationship between the former lawmakers.

“His endorsement demonstrates not only his confidence in Vice President Biden’s leadership, but is a testament to his faith that Joe Biden will continue his legacy of improving the lives of Iowa families and communities for years to come,” the Biden campaign's Iowa state director Jake Braun said in the statement.

According to the campaign, Smith's endorsement follows that of 91 elected and community leaders across the country, making Smith's endorsement Biden's 92nd.

Biden has consistently polled as the frontrunner among the more than two dozen candidates running for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.

He will appear onstage Wednesday on the second night of the second round of Democratic debates featuring 19 other Democratic hopefuls.