Julián Castro endorses D.C. statehood

Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro has said he supports giving Washington, D.C., statehood.

Speaking with activists from 51 for 51, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary expressed his support according to a video posted by the group on Tuesday.

"I believe in D.C. statehood and I absolutely would support that," Castro said.

BREAKING: @JulianCastro has pledged his support to champion democracy and end the disenfranchisement of 700,000+ residents by supporting DC becoming the 51st state with a simple majority vote in the senate. #DCStatehood #51for51 pic.twitter.com/1uMGHIU5cH — 51 for 51 (@51for51) July 30, 2019

The group said in a statement Tuesday that Castro joins 10 other candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass.) as well as former candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellJulián Castro endorses D.C. statehood Do Democrats follow the rules? Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV MORE (D-Calif.) in wanting the District to become a state.

"51 for 51 applauds Secretary Castro for committing to the fight for equal voting rights, for the Americans living in our nation’s capital,” said the group's campaign manager Stasha Rhodes in the statement. “It is one thing to support D.C. statehood in theory, but we know that bold action is needed to overcome obstruction in the Senate. That’s why Secretary Castro’s pledge is so important.”

51 for 51 is a coalition of 20 progressive groups advocating for D.C. statehood.

Castro is among more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The former San Antonio Mayor is scheduled to appear in the Democratic debates this week.