Poll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D) leads the 2020 primary field in his home state by 3 points over the frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Booker qualifies for fall Democratic debates On the debate stage, let it rip, Joe MORE, according a new poll released Tuesday.

O’Rourke saw a 12-point uptick, from 15 to 27 percent, since last month’s University of Texas poll — pulling into first among Texas voters. Biden’s support increased 1 point, from 23 percent to 24 percent, placing him second to O’Rourke.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Inslee proposes opening environmental justice office Trump says Sanders should be labeled a racist for remarks on Baltimore MORE (I-Vt.) trailed in third at 15 percent, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates Harris's health plan would keep private insurance Most oppose cash reparations for slavery: poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFormer public defender: DOJ plan to resume federal executions a 'recipe for problems' New York governor signs bill decriminalizing marijuana use 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D-Calif.) are statistically tied within the margin of error at 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

According to the Texas poll, O’Rourke’s lead widens to 38 percent among primary voters when the survey included Independent Democratic-leaners, whereas Biden’s support shrinks to 19 percent when such voters are factored in.

The Texas primary will be held on March 3, “Super Tuesday,” along with 16 other states.

O’Rourke, as an underdog Senate candidate, lost to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump considering labeling antifa a terrorist organization Buttigieg momentum slows after swift rise Conservative journalist Andy Ngo says assault involving Antifa resulted in brain injury MORE (R) in 2018, but the close race for state-wide office in what was once seen as a Republican stronghold is putting the state back in play for 2020.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state in 40 years, since President Carter in 1976.

The poll surveyed 1445 registered voters between July 24 and 27. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Although O’Rourke appears to be polling strong with Texas voters, he’s trailing the crowded field in most national polls barely breaking 3 percent. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows O’Rourke at 2.8 percent, trailing Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBooker qualifies for fall Democratic debates The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings The Memo: 2020 Democratic race enters do-or-die phase MORE (D).

Twenty of the 2020 Democrats will face off Tuesday and Wednesday in two nights of debates in Detroit.

O’Rourke is one of eight candidates that has already met the threshold to qualify for the third debate, which will be held in Houston at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Updated at 11:06 a.m.