Trump predicts Biden will be Democratic nominee: 'He'll limp across the line'

President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor installs seesaws across US-Mexico border to form connection 'on both sides' What the world can expect from the Boris Johnson government Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE on Tuesday predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Racked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama MORE would win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, allowing the pair to face off in the general election.

“I think right now, it will be ‘Sleepy Joe,’” Trump told reporters, invoking a mocking nickname he has used for the former vice president. “I feel he’ll limp across the line.”

“So, what I think doesn’t mean anything, but I know the other people, I know him. I think he’s off his game by a lot, but personally, I think it’s going to be ‘Sleepy Joe,’” he added.

Trump is watching the Democratic debate tonight.



As for his nominee prediction, Trump said, "I think right now it will be sleepy Joe" pic.twitter.com/xsbwhg0onQ — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 30, 2019

Trump also indicated that he would be watching this week’s Democratic debates in Detroit, where Biden and 19 other candidates will face off in the second round of primary debates.

Last month, Trump also said he would watch the first set of debates while traveling to Japan for the Group of 20 summit, despite calling it a “very unexacting group of people.”

"Everyone said I'll be tweeting. I’ll actually be in a plane, and it just seems very boring, but I’m going to watch it because I have to," Trump said.

Polls have shown Biden with a lead heading into the debates Tuesday and Wednesday night after his lead narrowed following a damaging performance in the first Democratic debate when he clashed with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Racked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama MORE (D-Calif.).

Trump has made predictions about the Democratic field before, tweeting in April that the crowded primary field would narrow to “Crazy Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)!”

“I look forward to facing whoever it may be,” he wrote. “May God Rest Their Soul!”