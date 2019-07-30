Trump to hold campaign rally in New Hampshire next month

President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor installs seesaws across US-Mexico border to form connection 'on both sides' What the world can expect from the Boris Johnson government Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE will hold a campaign rally in New Hampshire next month, his first time holding such an event in the Granite State since the 2016 election.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that the president will speak at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., on Aug. 15. The trip will come near the end of an extended stay at Trump's property in Bedminster, N.J., according to an FAA notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Memo: Trump critics worry race-baiting tactics will work in 2020 Mueller hearings should lead Democrats to be shocked at abuse of justice system Trump leans into Baltimore controversy by criticizing Sharpton MORE by roughly 3,000 votes, but he handily won the state's Republican primary earlier that year.

The president has steadily ramped up the frequency of his campaign events in recent months as the Democratic primary plays out, holding rallies in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, all key states for the general election.

Trump will seek to seize attention in New Hampshire, which holds the first in the nation primary each election cycle. As a result, several Democratic candidates have poured extensive resources into the state in the hopes of a strong showing there next February.