Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took a shot at his Democratic rivals appearing in Tuesday night's primary debate, likening the event to a "boring football game."

"I’m sitting in a hotel room with my team. It feels like we are about to watch the most boring football game in history," Yang tweeted moments before candidates faced off in the debate.

His comments come as 10 candidates, including progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), take the stage for the first night of the forum in Detroit.

Yang is slated to take the stage in Detroit on Wednesday night along with front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), among others.

The businessman was dealt a blow earlier on Tuesday when the Democratic National Committee indicated that Yang had not yet met the threshold for the fall debates despite his campaign saying Monday that he had qualified for the forums.