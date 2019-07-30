Sanders clashes with Tapper: 'Your question is a Republican talking point'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (I-Vt.) clashed with CNN moderator Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Sanders: Cummings fights every day to improve life in this country McConnell challenger faces tougher path after rocky launch MORE during the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night, accusing him of using Republican talking points in his questions about "Medicare for All."

Tapper asked the candidates if they supported raising taxes on the middle class to pay for Medicare for All.

“What I’m talking about and others up here are talking about is no deductibles and no copayments, and Jake, your question is a Republican talking point,” Sanders said. “And by the way, the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program.”

“Thank you, senator, your time is up,” Tapper said.

“They’ll be advertising tonight with that talking point,” Sanders added.