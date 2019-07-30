Trump campaign manager responds to Dem debate on health care

President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor installs seesaws across US-Mexico border to form connection 'on both sides' What the world can expect from the Boris Johnson government Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE’s 2020 campaign manager accused Democrats of fighting to increase taxes for the middle class and make patients wait in long lines for health care in the midst of the second 2020 Democratic debate.

“Democrats are fighting to take away private insurance, tax you for it, and then convince you that the Government will give you better coverage,” Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE tweeted Tuesday night.

“So healthcare if the Democrats win: Lines waiting for care and a plummet in new doctors. Lastly taxes for the middle class skyrocket!” he continued.

Ten of the 24 Democratic candidates sparred over health care Tuesday night during the first night of the second DNC primary debate.

The candidates support a range of health care positions, from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE’s (I-Vt.) "Medicare for All" public option plan to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's (D) "Medicare for all who want it" plan, which would leave some private insurance in place.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockRacked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D) advocated for expanding the Affordable Care Act with a public option instead of outlawing private insurance.

Sanders accused CNN moderator Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Sanders: Cummings fights every day to improve life in this country McConnell challenger faces tougher path after rocky launch MORE of using Republican talking points during the debate after the moderators asked the candidates whether their health care plans would require raising taxes on the middle class to pay for their plans.

"They’ll be advertising tonight with that talking point," Sanders told Tapper.