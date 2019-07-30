Warren: We need to call white supremacy domestic terrorism

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass.) said on Tuesday that white supremacy is a threat to the U.S. and should be labeled as domestic terrorism.

"We need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism. And it poses a threat to the United States of America," Warren said, drawing applause from the audience at the Democratic primary debate in Detroit.

Warren's comments come after FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week that the majority of the roughly 100 domestic terrorism-related arrests since October were connected to white supremacy.

"I will say that a majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence, but it does include other things as well," Wray said.

The FBI director has noted before that white supremacy poses a “pervasive” threat to the country.

Wray said the bureau was in the process of “aggressively” investigating hate crimes and domestic terrorism, emphasizing that the FBI was probing the violence behind the attacks, not the ideology behind them.

He added that the number of domestic terrorism cases was on par with the number of global terrorism cases.