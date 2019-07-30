Huckabee trolls Williamson, quips he might support her: 'She's got the groove!'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) pretended to buy into author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' Marianne Williamson embraces Andrew Yang Freedom Dividend Marianne Williamson previews debate strategy MORE’s upstart presidential campaign during the Democratic primary debate Tuesday night, saying he was "feeling real love."

Huckabee jokingly tweeted about Williamson following one of her standout moments of the debate, saying he may even go so far as to “abandon” his longtime support of President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor installs seesaws across US-Mexico border to form connection 'on both sides' What the world can expect from the Boris Johnson government Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE.

I may abandon my support of @realDonaldTrump and go w/ Marianne Willamson. I've already lit a candle, stroked a crystal, got in yoga pose, taken deep breaths, and chanted out loud and I feeling real love right now. She's got the groove! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 31, 2019

Williamson drew applause from the debate crowd in Detroit several times throughout the night, including when she decried the "dark psychic force" that she said has been allowed to thrive under Trump.

"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days" Williamson said.

The writer is a political outsider among the crowded Democratic primary field and is a self-help author and spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyMarianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in the world The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 jitters hit both parties in the Senate MORE.