Crowd erupts in applause after Williamson blasts Trump's 'dark psychic force'

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' Marianne Williamson embraces Andrew Yang Freedom Dividend Marianne Williamson previews debate strategy MORE drew applause during Tuesday's Democratic debate after she took aim at what she called the "dark psychic force" coming from President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor installs seesaws across US-Mexico border to form connection 'on both sides' What the world can expect from the Boris Johnson government Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE's administration.

While speaking about the water crisis in Flint, Mich., and other areas, Williamson said Democrats must reach out and speak up for disadvantaged communities of color that will be hurt by the Trump administration's policies of deregulation, such as its abandoning of the Clean Water Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," Williamson said.

"It's bigger than Flint," she continued. "It’s particularly people of color. It’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, why would those people feel they’re there for us?"

Marianne Williamson says Donald Trump is emboldening a "dark psychic force" in America that the Democrats won't defeat if they don't knock off "all this wonkiness." https://t.co/QPrGh6lgl7 pic.twitter.com/pEOImrSHBE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 31, 2019

The moment caused a round of applause from the Detroit audience, and the term "dark psychic force" surged in Google Trends during the debate.