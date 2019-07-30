Social media laughs with Sanders after he quickly apologizes for interrupting Warren

Twitter users responded warmly to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (I-Vt.) apologizing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass.) after he accidentally began to answer her question during the second 2020 Democratic debate Tuesday.

As Warren and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Advice for Democrats' next debate: Double down on dignity Delaney releases plan to require national service MORE (D) sparred over international trade regulation such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the CNN moderators directed the debate to Warren to respond. But when Sanders interjected with an “I would,” the moderators and Warren told the senator it was her turn.

Sanders responded with a quick “Oh, I’m sorry” to his fellow senator, earning a laugh from the audience.

Sanders: “Oh, I’m sorry”

The Warren/Sanders friendship is strong #demdebate — Solomon Ni (@NiSolomon) July 31, 2019

Warren edges closer to getting a technical foul. Delaney smiles and blinks a lot. Sanders tries to grab the ball but touches it right before it goes out of bounds: "Oh, I'm sorry." — kathryn fink (@finkcommakath) July 31, 2019

okay Sander’s “oh i’m sorry” was actually so harmless and wholesome #DemocraticDebate2020 — Michelle Murphy (@michmurphyy) July 31, 2019

Some supporters said the exchange demonstrated the respect between the senators, who spent much of the evening defending their progressive policies against some of the more centrist candidates such Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Hickenlooper outlines plan to expand broadband, strengthen rural communities Nerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit MORE (D) and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockRacked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D).

Moderator tells Bernie Sanders, "Let Elizabeth Warren speak," and he quickly says, "Oh, I'm sorry!"



They're RESPECT each other. They're both strong candidates, but even better together. Bernie and Warren should be the Democratic ticket.#Bernie2020 #Warren2020 #DemocraticDebate — Megan Slay (@meganslay27) July 31, 2019

Some added that Sanders was demonstrating Midwestern manners during the debate, which was held in Detroit, Mich.