Social media laughs with Sanders after he quickly apologizes for interrupting Warren
Twitter users responded warmly to Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (I-Vt.) apologizing to Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass.) after he accidentally began to answer her question during the second 2020 Democratic debate Tuesday. 

As Warren and former Maryland Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Advice for Democrats' next debate: Double down on dignity Delaney releases plan to require national service MORE (D) sparred over international trade regulation such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the CNN moderators directed the debate to Warren to respond. But when Sanders interjected with an “I would,” the moderators and Warren told the senator it was her turn.

Sanders responded with a quick “Oh, I’m sorry” to his fellow senator, earning a laugh from the audience.

Some supporters said the exchange demonstrated the respect between the senators, who spent much of the evening defending their progressive policies against some of the more centrist candidates such Delaney, former Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate Hickenlooper outlines plan to expand broadband, strengthen rural communities Nerves on display as Democrats face do-or-die moment in Detroit MORE (D) and Montana Gov. Steve BullockSteve BullockRacked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting MORE (D).  

Some added that Sanders was demonstrating Midwestern manners during the debate, which was held in Detroit, Mich. 

