Sanders campaign selling 'I wrote the damn bill' stickers after viral debate exchange

Sen. Bernie Sander’s (Vt.) presidential campaign was quick to seize on a fiery moment from Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, selling “I Wrote The Damn Bill” stickers after his confrontation with Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate 2020 Democrats renew calls for gun reform after Gilroy shooting Pelosi backers feel vindicated after tumultuous stretch MORE (D-Ohio).

Sanders maintained during the forum that his Medicare for All platform would offer more comprehensive health care coverage for people who would eventually lose their private plans, noting that it would include dental and vision plans for seniors.

Ryan, his presidential opponent, responded: “You don’t know that, Bernie.”

“I do know that, I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders fired back as the crowd burst into applause.

The White House hopeful was referencing to the Medicare for All bill he’s introduced in the Senate.

Shortly after the now-viral exchange, the Sanders campaign tweeted that a donation of any contribution would get the supporter a sticker.

Don't tell me what's in Medicare for All. I wrote the damn bill! #DemDebate



Make a contribution and get our sticker now --> https://t.co/cGNDyKXZ5k — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 31, 2019

The candidates participated in a longer debate about the federal government’s role in providing health care.

Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass) have both supported the Medicare for All platform.

The two senators both received more time and more opportunities to speak than any other candidates during Tuesday’s debate.