Marianne Williamson supporters organize 'occult task force'

Some supporters of 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' Marianne Williamson embraces Andrew Yang Freedom Dividend Marianne Williamson previews debate strategy MORE have reportedly organized an "occult task force" on her behalf, however, her campaign has tried to distance itself from such activities.

The person organizing the task force told The Washington Post anonymously that a group of 13 chaos magicians, witches and energy workers were doing synchronized “gestures” to help their candidate gain more visibility in the presidential race and more airtime during Tuesday's Democratic debate.

“The whole orb gang community is tapping into the power of memes to reflect back on, and multiply, the sort of pulsing undercurrents of our collective unconscious,” the person told The Post in an email.

The author and spiritual adviser's campaign, however, has expressed some discomfort over the matter, specifically the association with the world “occultist.”

“I am very, very concerned about the word occultist,” campaign spokeswoman Patricia Ewing told The Post. She said she did not know about the task force.

Williamson last week in a tweet said she is “not a cult leader” or anti-science.

I am not a cult leader. I am not anti-science (that one is almost funny, given how much I quote Einstein). And I am not an anti-vaxxer. Hoping that if I repeat it 3 to 4 times a day I might penetrate the field of lies created to keep some people out of the conversation. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 23, 2019

The Hill has reached out to the campaign for additional comment.

The Post also reported that some followers of Williamson call themselves the “orb gang,” posting memes and emojis.

Williamson appeared in Tuesday night's Democratic debate and is among more than two dozen people running for the party's 2020 presidential election.

She was the most searched candidate during of Tuesday's event, according to Google Trends and searches for the phrase "dark psychic force" also trended after Williamson used the term to illustrate her concerns about the Trump administration.