Kobach says he's more prepared for 'propaganda' in Senate campaign

Kansas GOP Senate candidate Kris Kobach blamed his gubernatorial loss last year on "propaganda" and is vowing to take a new approach to his Senate bid.

"I'd failed to anticipate just how powerful the propaganda would be," the former Kansas secretary of State said in a five-minute video released by his campaign.

"When someone is called a 'racist,' a 'fascist,' even a 'white nationalist' over and over on a daily basis, even Kansans will eventually doubt themselves."

Kobach asserted that his views were more in line with voters than his critics had maintained.

"Democrats and their media allies had convinced many people, even Republicans, that I was an extremist," he said. "If I were one, I would tell you, but I'm not."

He accused progressives of distancing "themselves from reality" and told supporters they need to "use social media to spread the truth."

Kobach, an outspoken supporter of the Trump administration who has sparked controversy over his stances on immigration and voting rights, lost the red state's gubernatorial race in 2018.

He argued in the video that "over 90 percent of Republicans," "the vast majority of Kansans" and "many Democrats" agree with his stances on various issues.

Kobach is one of several Republicans expected to battle it out for the GOP nomination next year to try to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPompeo: Senate run 'off the table' Grassley gambles on drug price bill despite GOP doubts The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (R-Kan.).

Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner (R) and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dave Lindstrom are also running for the state's Republican Senate nomination.