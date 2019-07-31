Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate

Former GOP presidential nominee and current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time for 2020 Democrats in Detroit debate This week: Senate races to wrap up work before recess Democrats wrestle with 'tough on crime' histories MORE is calling current White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (I-Vt.) "all hat, no cattle," saying he was "so angry" in the second Democratic primary debate.

Asked why @BernieSanders is so angry, the answer is simple: 28 years in Congress and never able to pass even a scintilla of his socialist agenda. All hat, no cattle. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 31, 2019

The tweet follows Sanders's Tuesday debate appearance in Detroit in which the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist and fellow progressive candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Beto O'Rourke leads 2020 Democrats in Texas by 3 points, followed by Biden Coalition to air anti-Medicare for All ads during Democratic debates Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE (D-Mass.) clashed with centrists over issues like health care.

Sanders is running on a platform that includes "Medicare for All," making public colleges tuition-free and passing a Green New Deal to combat climate change. He is among more than two dozen people vying for the party's 2020 Democratic nomination.

Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, ran for president in 2012, losing to former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaRacked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama India's prime minister to promote wildlife conservation on Bear Grylls' 'Man vs. Wild' Can Biden win on Obama years alone? MORE.