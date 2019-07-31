Ryan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate

Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanRyan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate Sanders campaign selling 'I wrote the damn bill' stickers after viral debate exchange The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Ohio) on Wednesday denied that he deliberately kept his hand off his heart during the national anthem at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“Congressman Ryan wasn’t protesting and didn’t mean to make any statement last night in Detroit, it was a moment of absentmindedness while on a debate stage that won’t happen again,” a Ryan campaign spokesperson said in a statement.

“He was, in fact, singing along with the choir to honor our country. Congressman Ryan loves our country and will continue to honor the flag during the anthem in future events, as he has in countless events in the past,” the statement adds.

He was the only contender on stage to not place his hand over his heart during the anthem.

Ryan also denied he was making a statement speaking after the event last night, telling ABC News, "I love this country as much as everybody else.”

"No, not really," Rep. Tim Ryan says when asked if he has anything to say about causing a stir for being the only candidate for not putting his hand on his heart during the national anthem at #DemDebate.



"I love this country as much as everybody else" https://t.co/FPoMn84lw9 pic.twitter.com/jbcHLX24hT — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 30, 2019

The Ohio congressman faced some criticism from conservatives on social media Tuesday evening.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainRyan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate Meghan McCain warns GOP: Young people interested in conservatism 'only see race-baiting' Meghan McCain says she regrets calling Hillary Clinton 'crooked' MORE noted the moment and former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer accused Ryan of “appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party.”

Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!! #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 30, 2019