'Dark Psychic Force' domain names redirect to Trump, DNC after Williamson debate comments

After 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson slammed the Trump administration as harnessing a "dark psychic force" during Tuesday's Democratic debate, the domain name "DarkPsychicForce.com" began redirecting to President Trump's campaign website while the plural "DarkPsychicForces.com" started redirecting to the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) website.

According to whois.net, both domain names were purchased Wednesday, although it was not clear who purchased them or whether they were purchased by the same person or entity.

The website changes were first noticed by a New York Times staffer.

Williamson said during the debate, "If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days."

The author and spiritual adviser is among more than two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

She was the most searched candidate during Tuesday's first night of the second Democratic debates, according to Google Trends, with the phrase "dark psychic force" also trending.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Williamson was polling near the bottom of the field at 0.3 percent heading into the second round of debates.

The Hill has reached out to the DNC, the Trump campaign and the Williamson campaign for comment.