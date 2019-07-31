Hickenlooper: Warren, Sanders are 'demonizing' business

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Intraparty rift bursts through in latest Democratic debate 5 takeaways from combative Democratic debate MORE said two of his more progressive opponents, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), are “demonizing” business.

The former Colorado governor made the dig at the top-tier candidates while speaking to CNN “Newsroom” host Poppy Harlow on Wednesday following the previous night's debate, which highlighted the divide between liberals and centrists in the crowded Democratic primary field.

Harlow asked Hickenlooper if Sanders was “demonizing business in America” with his remarks about the pharmaceutical and health care industries.

“I think in a more general way he's demonizing business,” Hickenlooper responded. “Both he and Sen. Warren are consistently saying the problem is business — the problem is this business, is that business — and they are careful to try and attack only large business."

"Every large business started as a small business, and every small business wants to get larger,” he added.

"A pragmatist doesn’t mean you don’t have big ideas. It means you know how to figure out how to get them done."



Hickenlooper, a self-described pragmatist, said in order to be “serious” about controlling health care costs and dealing with climate change, “we've got to get all business supporting us.”

Before entering politics, Hickenlooper started a microbrewery that led to a larger business.

Hickenlooper told CNN he is a capitalist, but with the caveat that he views himself as a “small business person” as opposed to a “larger scale” capitalist.

Although Warren and Sanders share some progressive policy ideas, they’re divided on embracing the term “capitalist.”

Sanders has long defended his position as a democratic socialist, while Warren has said she is a capitalist who believes the marketplace needs rules.

Spokespeople for Warren and Sander did not immediately respond to requests for comment.