Sanders fires back at Romney after 'all hat, no cattle' crack

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) fired back Wednesday after Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyRomney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate The real reason Democrats defend Baltimore The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (R-Utah) called him “all hat, no cattle” on Twitter.

“I'm angry because multi-millionaires like you and Trump have rigged our economy at the middle class' expense. I'm angry because millions are living paycheck to paycheck. I'm angry because 34 million Americans are uninsured. Why doesn't that anger you?” Sanders tweeted.

I'm angry because multi-millionaires like you and Trump have rigged our economy at the middle class' expense.



I'm angry because millions are living paycheck to paycheck.



I'm angry because 34 million Americans are uninsured.



Why doesn't that anger you? https://t.co/bhpn8Kgb9T — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

In the original tweet, Romney tweeted “Asked why @BernieSanders is so angry, the answer is simple: 28 years in Congress and never able to pass even a scintilla of his socialist agenda. All hat, no cattle.”

Romney later replied to Sanders's post, saying "socialism isn't the answer."

"If it was, maybe Bernie would have something to show for his 3 decades in Congress," he tweeted.

Nice try, but socialism isn’t the answer. If it was, maybe Bernie would have something to show for his 3 decades in Congress. #AllHatNoCattle https://t.co/nvInZ17oEX — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 31, 2019

Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist, has made platforms such as universal health care and free college central to his presidential run.

The Vermont senator and his fellow presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.), both defended proposals to expand the social safety net against their centrist counterparts in their second Democratic debate Tuesday night.

Updated at 2:42 p.m.