Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 8 points

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE leading the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field by 8 points.

The Economist/YouGov survey found that 26 percent of Democratic presidential primary or caucus voters said they would support Biden. He's trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.), who registered support from 18 percent of respondents.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) had the support of 13 percent of respondents while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) garnered the backing of 10 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says forehead smudge during debate could have been a gnat he 'smushed' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Intraparty rift bursts through in latest Democratic debate MORE attracted 5 percent.

Those five candidates are among more than two dozen in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and 20 who have appeared or will appear on the Democratic debate stage this week in Detroit. They're also the only candidates in the new survey with at least 3 percent support.

Researchers surveyed 1,500 adult citizens including 1,101 registered voters between July 27 and July 30. The overall margin of error was 2.6 percentage points. For registered voters, it was 3.1 points.

Biden has consistently been the front-runner in most major polls.