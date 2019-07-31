Ryan campaign selling 'You Don't Have To Yell' bumper stickers

Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanRyan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate Sanders campaign selling 'I wrote the damn bill' stickers after viral debate exchange The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Ohio) is selling “You Don’t Have to Yell” bumper stickers after making the same admonition to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) in Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate.

If we truly care about lifting up every voice and fighting on behalf of the issues that keep Americans up at night, let’s start by making our conversations civil and productive. #YouDontHaveToYell pic.twitter.com/OLsP1qeSze — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 31, 2019

Sanders and Ryan’s combative exchange was among the debate’s viral moments, with Sanders defending his “Medicare for All” proposal and Ryan responding that the Vermont senator “[didn’t] know that” he could guarantee all the claims he made about them.

“I do know that, I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders responded, a rejoinder that his own campaign put on bumper stickers after the exchange spread on social media.

The second debate was marked by showdowns between members of the party’s progressive and centrist wings about the need for dramatic policy overhauls, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies Warren's excited hand rub in reaction to Delaney wealth tax question turns into meme MORE (D-Md.) having a similar standoff.