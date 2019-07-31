Poll: Democrats lead GOP by 11 points on 2020 generic congressional ballot

Democrats extended their lead over Republicans in a generic 2020 congressional ballot, according to a new poll.

The Economist/YouGov survey of registered voters found that 48 percent of respondents said they would vote Democratic next year, 37 percent would vote Republican and 11 percent were not sure.

The 11 point lead is up from an Economist/YouGov poll conducted July 21-23, when Democrats held a 7 point advantage over Republicans.

While Democratic and Republican respondents each overwhelmingly said they would vote to support their own party in the new survey, independents were almost evenly split — 32 percent said they would vote for the Democratic candidate and 34 percent said they would vote for the GOP contender.

Democrats are expected to keep control of the House in the 2020 elections, but they face an uphill battle in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

The poll was conducted among 1,101 participants from July 27-30. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.