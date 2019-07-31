Sanders says he raised $1.1 million since debate

DETROIT — Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate O'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) has raised more than $1 million for his presidential bid since he sparred with several moderate contenders during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, his campaign said.

The $1.1 million fundraising haul was bolstered by more than 70,000 donations, according to the progressive senator’s campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bernie Sanders commanded the debate, his vision and ideas dominated the stage, and he left absolutely no doubt that he is the best candidate ready to take this fight to Donald Trump and finally bring the change we need to America,” said Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager.

“Bernie Sanders stood out as a champion of working people and marginalized communities,” he said.

During the Tuesday night showdown, Sanders vigorously defended some of his signature policy proposals, most notably "Medicare for All," against a flurry of attacks from more moderate Democrats, including Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanRyan denies protesting national anthem at Democratic debate Sanders campaign selling 'I wrote the damn bill' stickers after viral debate exchange The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Ohio) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies Warren's excited hand rub in reaction to Delaney wealth tax question turns into meme MORE (D-Md.).

One of the most notable moments of the debate came after Sanders asked to respond to Delaney’s argument that campaigning on Medicare for All is “political suicide” that will bolster President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE’s chances for reelection.

“You’re wrong,” Sanders sniped at Delaney.

For Sanders, the debate was another chance for him to explain his liberal positions on a handful of issues and draw a sharp contrast with others in the field who represent the more compromise-minded wing of the party.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYoung Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage Romney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Delaney fires back at Warren after debate: She 'doesn't want to defend' her policies MORE (D-Mass.), who was also onstage Tuesday, formed a sort of unified front with Sanders during the debate, and likewise found herself sparring with the field’s centrists.

In another standout moment, Sanders dismissed a claim from Ryan that he did not know exactly how a Medicare for All system would work.

“I do know,” Sanders said. “I wrote the damn bill.”