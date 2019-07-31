Marianne Williamson: Oprah is 'absolutely not' advising me on presidential run

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson'Dark Psychic Force' domain names redirect to Trump, DNC after Williamson debate comments Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage GOP chairwoman hits Democratic policies with Williamson's 'yada yada yada' moment MORE on Wednesday denied that Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail Winfrey5 takeaways from combative Democratic debate Huckabee trolls Williamson, quips he might support her: 'She's got the groove!' Marianne Williamson: I am not a 'wacky new-age nutcase' MORE is advising her on her presidential run, despite their friendship and professional history together.

Williamson told CNN's Brooke Baldwin that Winfrey is "absolutely not" advising her presidential campaign, and added that she doesn't think of herself as Winfrey's spiritual adviser.

“I can’t share with her what my relationship with her is about," Williamson said. “I don’t think of myself as her spiritual adviser."

Williamson is the author of a number of self-help books and made several appearances on Winfrey's talk show in the 1990s.

The Democratic presidential candidate has been labeled as “Oprah’s spiritual adviser” and “friend of Oprah’s," both titles her campaign has pushed back against.

“Not her occupation: Spiritual guru (or any type of guru). Any title that is conferred to a different religious tradition than her own," Williamson's communications director Patricia Ewing said last month. "Also not her occupation: Oprah’s BFF or Oprah’s guru. (Or, any title that rightfully belongs to Gayle King.)”

Williamson, a longshot presidential contender, garnered widespread attention online Tuesday after her performance in the second round of Democratic debates.

Her characterization of a "dark psychic force" coming from the Trump administration quickly gained traction on social media, surging in Google Trends during the debate.