Soros starts super PAC for 2020 election

George Soros, the billionaire Democratic megadonor, is creating a super PAC to help set up his spending operation for the 2020 election cycle.

Soros, one of the Democratic Party’s highest-profile financiers, has so far put $5.1 million into Democracy PAC, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday. The group has so far doled out over $7 thousand.

Other Soros family members may contribute to the super PAC, a person familiar with the group told Politico, which was the first to report the news. Alexander Soros, George Soros’ son, has in recent years emerged as a reliable Democratic donor in his own right.

The group is intended to serve as a conduit for his donations to other organizations and will not be used to start an independent political group, as two other donors have done.

“He has, unlike Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSchumer backs Pelosi as impeachment roils caucus Steyer-founded pro-impeachment group to air Mueller ad Warren vs. Sanders and Biden vs. Harris heavyweight matchups will be must-see TV MORE or [Michael] Bloomberg, funded things like Senate Majority PAC and Priorities USA and EMILY’s List and Planned Parenthood and expects to continue to do so,” a person familiar with the new organization told Politico.

Soros has thus far remained neutral in the crowded primary field, and Democracy PAC’s creation marks his first foray into the 2020 cycle.

The billionaire donor, a Jewish Holocaust survivor, has emerged as a focus of fringe conspiracy theories that claim he’s used his vast wealth to manipulate media coverage. Critics have slammed the theories as anti-Semitic, saying they play on historic tropes of Jews using private funds to influence the press and public opinion.