Biden to Harris: 'Go easy on me kid'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE greeted his fellow presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) at the Democratic debates on Wednesday by telling her to "go easy" on him.

"Go easy on me, kid," Biden said jokingly as he and Harris shook hands on stage.

Harris' national press secretary, Ian Sams, questioned Biden's comments on Twitter, asking why the former vice president referred to the senator as "kid."

The rematch comes over a month after Harris confronted Biden over his civil rights record as a senator, specifically on busing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode resulted in a boost for Harris in the polls and fundraising, catapulting her into the top tier of the crowded Democratic primary.

Biden, who has been a front runner in the race since he entered in April, was put on the defensive, and said he didn't expect Harris to go after him the way that she did.

"I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn't prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me," Biden told CNN's Chris Cuomo in an interview.

The former vice president has also been on the defensive from Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.), who has hit Biden on criminal justice reform.

Booker, who has struggled to gain traction in the primary, is expected to aim for a breakout moment during the debate.

Biden will be flanked by Booker and Harris during the second debate.