Yang: I'm the opposite of Trump, an 'Asian man who likes math'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' The Hill's 12:30 Report: High stakes for Detroit debate clash MORE joked during Wednesday night's primary debate that he was the opposite of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE: "an Asian man who likes math."

During his opening statement, Yang called on primary voters to support his candidacy and espoused his "Freedom Dividend" universal basic income plan, before closing out with the swipe at the president.

"We need to do the opposite of much of what we're doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math," Yang said, receiving laughter and applause from the Detroit audience.

Andrew Yang: "We need to do the opposite of much of what we're doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math. So let me share the math." https://t.co/smAKZynlzS #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/2CfotijbXg — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2019

Yang's universal basic income plan would give $1,000 per month every month to all adult U.S. citizens for life, a plan he calls necessary to respond to the automation of millions of jobs.

The entrepreneur's inclusion in the September debate is currently in question after Democratic National Committee said Tuesday that it would not accept one of the polls his campaign submitted, leaving him short of the debate's criteria.