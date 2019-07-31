Booker hits Biden on criminal justice: 'You want to compare records, and I'm shocked that you do'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.) jabbed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE for criticizing his crime-fighting record as mayor of Newark, N.J., turning to his 2020 primary rival on Wednesday and declaring bluntly: “There’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor.”

"It's no secret that I inherited a police department with massive problems and decades-long challenges. But the head of the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] has already said, the head of the New Jersey ACLU, that I put forth national standard-setting accountability," Booker said on the Detroit debate stage after Biden criticized him for using controversial stop-and-frisk tactics to fight crime and hiring a top adviser to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump allies spike ball after Supreme Court decision on border wall Mueller will be remembered for his weak testimony, not his shocking report The Hill's 12:30 Report: Muller testimony dominates Washington MORE (R).

"If you want to compare records, and I'm shocked that you do, I'm happy to do that," Booker said, as the crowd "oohed” with excitement.

Biden said Booker did nothing during his eight years as Newark mayor to crack down on police abuse, which he said resulted in a disproportionate incarceration of young African American men.

The heated exchange came as Booker and Biden clashed over criminal justice reform and Biden’s role in drafting the 1994 crime bill, which has been blamed for a massive rise in incarcerated African Americans.