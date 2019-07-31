Lemon raises Trump's 'racist rhetoric' to candidates after president's criticism

CNN anchor Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonTrump attacks CNN's Don Lemon over debate question CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' Warren's excited hand rub in reaction to Delaney wealth tax question turns into meme MORE on Wednesday pressed Democratic presidential candidates on how they would address racial tensions in the country by noting the issue has been escalated by President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE's "racist rhetoric."

Lemon asked multiple candidates about the topic hours after Trump bashed the debate moderator for bringing the president into questions about race a night earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why are you the best candidate to heal the racial divide that exists in this country today, which has been stoked by the president’s racist rhetoric," Lemon asked Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Racked by schism, Democrats yearn for Obama The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's new target: Elijah Cummings MORE (D-Colo.).

Lemon asked former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) how he would help struggling cities "after the president’s racist tweets attacking Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Hours after Trump retweet, Twitter account suspended Reagan disparaged 'monkeys from those African countries' in call with Nixon in unearthed tapes MORE."

"First of all the president is a racist and that was just one more example of it," Castro responded, before explaining he would invest in education opportunities for kids in those communities.

Trump took issue with Lemon's questioning a night earlier, when the moderator said the president "is pursuing a reelection strategy based in part, on racial division."

"CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world,'" Trump tweeted. "Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair or is he too dumb (stupid) to understand that."

Lawmakers condemned Trump's comments as racist earlier this month after he told four congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries. All four are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the country.

The president again drew allegations of racism over the weekend by repeatedly attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings (D) and the majority-black Maryland district he represents.