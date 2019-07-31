Scarborough blasts 2020 Democrats for attacking Obama's policies more than Trump's

MSNBC "Morning Joe" anchor Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughBrzezinski fires back at Trump after he lashes out at 'Morning Joe': 'I'm sad and disgusted' Trump rips Scarborough, Brzezinski: 'Morning Joe & Psycho ratings have really crashed' #MoscowMitchMcTreason trends after McConnell defends blocking election security bills MORE on Wednesday night slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, saying they were spending more time attacking former President Obama's policies than President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE during the second round of primary debates.

"These candidates are attacking Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaRomney calls Sanders 'all hat, no cattle' after Democratic debate Federal judge rules IRS donor guidance is unlawful Voters prefer domestic issues, but Democratic candidates should make the case for foreign policy, too MORE’s policy positions more than Donald Trump," Scarborough, a former GOP congressman who left the Republican Party to become an independent, said on Twitter. "That is politically stupid and crazy."

The comments from Scarborough, a frequent Trump critic, came as a cadre of Democratic presidential candidates targeted policies that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE helped oversee during the Obama administration.

Candidates including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate De Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders MORE and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) got into heated debates with Biden over health care reform.

Biden called the criticism of ObamaCare "malarkey."

He also faced a barrage of criticism as the debate shifted to immigration. Multiple protesters at one point shouted "3 million deportations" after CNN's Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonTrump attacks CNN's Don Lemon over debate question CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' Warren's excited hand rub in reaction to Delaney wealth tax question turns into meme MORE asked the former vice president a question that cited the nearly 800,000 deportations that occurred during the Obama administration.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and de Blasio were among the candidates to target Biden on his record on immigration in the Obama administration.

“You can’t have it both ways,” Booker said. “You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign; you can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not.”