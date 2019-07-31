Social media blows up over Booker, de Blasio confrontations with Biden

Viewers watching Wednesday night's Democratic presidential primary debate took to social media to weigh in on Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate De Blasio defends Al Sharpton amidst Trump attacks Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders MORE (D) confronting former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE (D) on immigration issues and deportations during the Obama administration.

After Biden sparred with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D), who served in the Obama administration, over border crossings, de Blasio asked Biden whether he tried to slow the number of deportations when he was vice president.

“You want to be president of the United States, you need to be able to answer the tough questions,” de Blasio said to Biden. “I guarantee you, if you’re debating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Oversight Committee requests documents from CBP Facebook groups Young Turks host says Marianne Williamson proved why she 'deserves' to be on debate stage White House calls trade talks with China 'constructive' MORE, he’s not going to let you off the hook.”

After Biden said he kept his recommendations "to him in private,” Booker accused Biden of trying to “have it both ways,” saying the former vice president was invoking Obama “when it’s convenient” and dodging “when it’s not.”

Booker later pressed Biden on criminal justice issues after Biden accused the former Newark, N.J., mayor of implementing stop-and-frisk policies.

“Mr. Vice President, there’s a saying in my community: You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker quipped.

Booker to Biden: "You're dipping into the kool-aid and you don't even know the flavor."



pic.twitter.com/B8Zhbxg9ly — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 1, 2019

Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska), who is also running for president, tweeted: “Booker just DESTROYED Biden. Holy shit man, brutality.”

Booker just DESTROYED Biden. Holy shit man, brutality — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) August 1, 2019

Other social media users responded to the tense exchanges during the debate.

De Blasio going in hard on Biden and whether he spoke out about Obama's deportations.#CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/MgLEUbCJRA — Steven Buckley (@StevenJCBuckley) August 1, 2019

A simple question from de Blasio to Biden on how whether or not he ever tried to intervene while Vice President to stop or slow the record-breaking deportations under Obama.



He is clearly avoiding the question. It's shameful. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 1, 2019