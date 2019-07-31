Gillibrand: First thing I'll do if elected is 'Clorox the Oval Office'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP Candidates face make-or-break moment in Democratic debates MORE (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday that she would clean the Oval Office with Clorox as her first step as president if she got to the White House in 2020.

"The first thing I'm going to do as president is I am going to Clorox the Oval Office," Gillibrand said on stage at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Detroit.

The remark quickly sparked reaction on social media.

Gillibrand went on to say the second act she would take as president would be to reignite the U.S. fight against climate change.

"The second thing I'm going to do [is] I will reengage on global climate change," she continued. "I will not only sign the global climate accords, but I will lead a worldwide conversation about the urgency of this crisis. The greatest threat to humanity is global climate change."