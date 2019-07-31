Booker takes shot at Biden: 'Nobody should get applause for rejoining the Paris climate accord. That is kindergarten'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Yang likens Democratic debate to 'boring football game' Overnight Health Care: Trump campaign ad to hit Dems on health care during debate | ACLU says 900 migrant kids separated over past year | Medicaid expansion backers use ballot measures to sidestep GOP MORE (D-N.J.) took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenO'Rourke predicts Democrats 'can win Texas' away from Trump in 2020 CNN roasted over debate production, format: 'A disservice to serious people' The Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate MORE's pledge to rejoin the Paris climate accord should he win the presidency during Wednesday's debate in Detroit, calling it a "kindergarten" step to addressing the threat of climate change.

Booker responded to Biden's defense of his climate policy, which was criticized by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's Morning Report - Progressives, centrists clash in lively Democratic debate Overnight Energy: Harris, Ocasio-Cortez unveil first step of Green New Deal | Inslee proposes environmental justice office | Democrat pushes FDA to act after 'forever chemicals' found in bottled water Harris, Ocasio-Cortez unveil first step of Green New Deal MORE (D) and others during the debate, by calling for the U.S. to take bold steps to address the crisis of rising global temperatures.

“Nobody should get applause when they say they’re going to rejoin the Paris climate accord. That is kindergarten, we need advanced thinking," Booker said.

"The only way we are going to deal with this is if America leads," he added. Climate change, Booker said, "must be the issue and the lens with which we view every issue."

His campaign tweeted the line minutes later, adding that the U.S. should use "every lever of our diplomatic and economic might to accelerate global progress."